CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina has extended coach Mack Brown’s contract by one year.

The school said Thursday that the extension through January 2028 keeps the length of the deal at five years.

Brown led the Tar Heels to a 9-5 record, the final ACC Coastal Division title and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl last season — his fourth consecutive bowl trip in four years.

He is 30-22 during his second stint as North Carolina’s head coach.

“Mack has reenergized our program in so many ways – from the team camaraderie in the locker room, to the engaged fan base in the stands, to this season’s Coastal Division Championship and nine-win finish,” athletics director Bubba Cunningham said. “We know that under his leadership, our student-athletes will continue to succeed on the field and in the classroom while giving back to the community. We appreciate all he and Sally have done to help build a positive culture around Carolina Football.”