UNC golf pro plays 99-hole golf marathon to support military families

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s nothing like playing a round of golf on a sunny Friday. But what about five and a half rounds? That was the goal of UNC Finley golf professional Frank Maynard.

“Five-twenty-five was a good start. It was almost light out, so I hit it in the right front bunker and got up and down for birdie, which is great. But I’m going to play until dark. Ninety-nine holes is the goal,” Maynard said.

Maynard is fundraising for Folds of Honor, which is a program that gives scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled military service members.

“Regional goal was two scholarships of $10,000 total — $5,000 each. Had such great support. We’ve already surpassed $10,000. (I) haven’t looked at my phone today, really, but the new goal is $15,000 and three scholarships,” he said.

When you’re looking to complete 99 holes, this is no leisurely day on the links. Maynard and the partners he was paired with throughout the day kept it moving. But the support he’s gotten for his cause makes it worth it.

“I’ve never played more than 36 holes in a day for fun, so I just thought this would be a great thing, and (I’m) fortunate that the weather is cooperating. And I can’t believe the amount of support we’ve gotten from our members and staff and university and community as a whole. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Amazing, like a round of golf, or five and a half, to give back to the loved ones of those who’ve sacrificed.