UNC golfer has record-setting round in ACC Tournament as Tar Heels seek national title

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill golfer Peter Fountain played a solid front nine on the second day of the ACC Tournament at the Crabapple Course in Milton, Georgia.

But even he was not prepared for what was about to take place on the back nine.

“It was crazy,” laughed Fountain. “You just kind of black out when you’re shooting 28 on a side.”

That’s right, 28. That’s seven shots under par — on his way to a round of 63, tying him for the lowest score ever in ACC Tournament play. No one has had a better round than Fountain at the league championship in more than three and a half decades.

“He’s the type of player when something good happens, usually a lot of good things happen in a row,” said UNC golf coach Andrew DiBitetto. “We’ve seen it before where he can rattle off three, four, five birdies in a row.”

That’s what he did on this day. Fountain made birdies at 10, 11, 12, 15, 17 and 18 while holing out for eagle on the 14th hole. Fountain’s magical round helped lead UNC to a record-breaking stroke play title at the ACC Tournament.

For Fountain, winning the individual title was icing on the cake.

“It is so cool to join the other Tar Heels who have won it and the countless tour players who have won it,” Fountain said. “It’s a big honor for sure.”

Now, college golf’s 6th ranked player wants more as the Tar Heels begin regional play in Noblesville, Indiana starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday.

“I want to win a national championship here with the team,” stressed Fountain. “I think that’s everyone’s goal here and I think it would be such a cool way to spend my time at Carolina by winning a national championship.”

If Fountain has another 63 left in his bag, it might just happen.