UNC guard Stephanie Watts drafted 10th overall to LA Sparks

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) — The Los Angeles Sparks looked 3,000 miles east to find its newest guard in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

With the 10th pick in Thursday’s draft, the three-time champion Sparks selected University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill guard Stephanie Watts.

Watts, who spent her first three seasons in Chapel Hill before transferring to the University of Southern California and then making another transfer back to UNC will compete with Te’a Cooper veteran Seimone Augustus and fellow UNC grad Tierra Ruffin-Pratt for playing time on the Sparks roster.

The Wesley Chapel, North Carolina native averaged 14.8 points per game and 2.7 assists per game in her four seasons at UNC.