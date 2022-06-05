CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Mikey Madej drove in three runs, Vance Honeycutt stole a home run in the ninth and Caden O’Brien struck out the last batter as UNC-Chapel Hill defeated Georgia 6-5 to stay alive in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The Tar Heels have to beat VCU twice for a super regional berth. Madej got his third RBI with an infield single in the seventh to put the Tar Heels up 6-2.

Georgia had a big ninth, starting with Cole Tate’s leadoff single before Connor Bovair replaced Davis Palermo on the mound. Connor Tate promptly doubled.

The runners held on a ground out and then Chaney Rogers homered to left center.

Sunday’s game was the first since UNC coach Scott Forbes was suspended after arguing about a call by umpires Saturday night.

“It is incredibly disappointing to have the NCAA confirm a two-game suspension for our head baseball coach – yet have no explanation for the call that ultimately led to the suspension,” UNC Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan wrote on Twitter.

Corrigan later wrote “a two-game suspension for the head coach for arguing the call is excessive. There should be an appeals process for these situations or at least a statement or explanation.”