CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over Kentucky, he didn’t want you.

The 2024 5-star guard, Ian Jackson — originally from the Bronx, New York City — committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 24/7 High School Hoops first tweeted Monday.

Jackson, an overall athletic guard with a big-time shot, is reported to have pushed off a heavy recruit from John Calipari and Kentucky — who was considered a frontrunner for months. Hours before Jackson’s decision, Sports Illustrated reported the Wild Cats were in real danger of losing Jackson.

“It signals the first win for Carolina over a recruit Kentucky heavily pursued in quite some time,” The News and Observer reported after noting Jackson also made visits to Arkansas, Oregon and LSU.

Jackson’s commitment to UNC marks the second 5-star commitment in one month (point guard Elliot Cadeau).

“Me and (coach) Davis had a real connection. Off the court he’s worried about my family and how I’m doing mentally instead of just as a basketball player,” Jackson said during his commitment on ESPNU.

Furthermore, National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw describes Jackson as a high-level athlete with long arms and broad shoulders. He has confidence with the ball and is decisive getting downhill to the rim or finishing above the rim.

However, he also said Jackson needs to improve his shot selection and “polish” his shooting from behind the arc.