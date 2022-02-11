UNC in win-now mode as they enter final stretch of the season

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill head coach Hubert Davis doesn’t know what a Quad 1 win is.

“I don’t know what a quad is,” Davis said. “I don’t look at that stuff, I don’t pay attention to that stuff.”

For those of you who are like the Tar Heel’s head coach, here is an explanation. The quadrant system is broken down into four sections with the top two having the most importance.

A Quad 1 win includes home wins against teams in the top 30 of the NET, neutral-site wins against the top 50 and road wins against the top 75. For example (as it currently stands) Virginia’s win over Duke qualifies as a Quadrant 1 win because Duke is ranked No. 8 in the net according to KenPom.com.

Quad 1 and 2 wins play a major role these days in the NCAA selection committee’s decision for who gets at-large bids to the tournament. Since the quadrant system has existed, no power five team has gotten an at-large bid without a Quad 1 win — something UNC didn’t have before Thursday night.

Michigan’s win over Purdue bumped the Wolverines to No. 26 in the NET according to KenPom. Since UNC beat Michigan at home earlier this season, and Michigan is now in the Top 30 of the NET, UNC, without playing, picked up their first Quad 1 win.

But even with a retroactive Quad 1 win, that’s not enough to ensure UNC can get an at-large bid — meaning NCAA tournament play essentially starts now for North Carolina.

With seven games left in the regular season and two Quadrant 1 opponents (Wake Forest and Duke) left on the schedule, UNC needs to pick up wins while the opportunity is still there.

“It’s a matter of going as hard as you can until you can’t go anymore,” senior Leaky Black said. “I feel like our backs are against the wall. We don’t have the record that we want so you can’t leave anything out there –anything can happen. We all know that so we just try to play as hard as we can.”