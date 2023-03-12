CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — After not being selected for the Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, head coach Hubert Davis said the team is choosing not to participate in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Tar Heels were not a part of Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament. After losing to Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Championship, it was unlikely for North Carolina to be selected for the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Hubert Davis gave a statement:

“All season our focus and goal have been on being the best team we can possibly become and reaching our full potential to give us another opportunity to compete, play for and win an NCAA championship. Although we no longer have that opportunity and this season wasn’t what we had hoped for, I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work and love for Carolina Basketball. Many factors go into postseason play and we believe now is the time to focus on moving ahead, preparing for next season and the opportunity to again compete for ACC and NCAA championships. I also want to thank our great fans for their incredible support. Our commitment to you is what drives us to improve our program in every way.”

North Carolina made the 2022 NCAA Championship, but lost to Kansas.

The Tar Heels end the men’s basketball season with a 20-13 record.