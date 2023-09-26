CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team unveiled its conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

UNC opens Atlantic Coast Conference play on Dec. 2 when the Tar Heels host Florida State.

Following a month of non-conference opponents, the Tar Heels will resume their ACC slate one month later on the road against Pittsburgh on Jan. 2.

The teams that UNC will play twice this season include Duke, N.C. State, Miami, Clemson, Florida State and Syracuse.

After the regular-season finale against Duke on March 9, the Tar Heels will compete in the ACC Tournament from March 12 to March 16 in Washington D.C.

Click here to take a look at the Tar Heels’ non-conference schedule.

You can check out the full conference schedule below:

UNC men’s basketball 2023-23 conference schedule