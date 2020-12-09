UNC men’s hoops to play host to NC Central on Dec. 12

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will play host to NC Central on Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center, the University announced Tuesday.

The game will replace the Tar Heels’ game versus the Elon Phoenix, which was originally scheduled for the same date.

Elon announced on Dec. 1 it was pausing all in-season activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within its Tier 1 personnel group.

UNC says it will work with Elon to re-schedule the game next season.

Saturday’s game against NC Central will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, whose primary carriers include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest, YES,NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee and MASN.