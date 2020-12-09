UNC men’s hoops to play host to NC Central on Dec. 12

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will play host to NC Central on Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center, the University announced Tuesday.
The game will replace the Tar Heels’ game versus the Elon Phoenix, which was originally scheduled for the same date.
Elon announced on Dec. 1 it was pausing all in-season activities due to a positive COVID-19 test within its Tier 1 personnel group.
UNC says it will work with Elon to re-schedule the game next season.
Saturday’s game against NC Central will be televised on the Regional Sports Network, whose primary carriers include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Sun or FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest, YES,NESN, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee and MASN.
- Domestic violence cases have nearly doubled in Wake County amid pandemic
- Duke, NC Central basketball game versus Charleston Southern canceled due to COVID-19
- Trump administration efforts to track COVID-19 vaccinations raise privacy concerns
- Only half of us want the shots as COVID vaccine nears, poll finds
- 2 young men arrested after 3 shot at bonfire party in Harnett County
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now