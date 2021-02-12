UNC players celebrating without masks isn’t like they ‘charged the Capitol Building,’ Roy Williams says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina head men’s basketball coach Roy Williams said he’s still mad about his players celebrating their win over Duke without masks.

Several players and team managers were seen on social media celebrating without masks in the hours after the Tar Heels 91-87 win over Duke on Feb. 6.

Williams said the celebration was limited to the players and staff and “very few” others.

But Williams said to not make it out like they “charged the Capitol Building or anything like that.”

“I was upset about it. I’m still upset about it. But let’s not make it out like we charged the Capitol building or anything like that,” Williams said. “That’s not what it was. It was not a free standing party at some fraternity house or in the middle of Franklin Street. I’ve handled it what I think is very appropriately.”

Williams said he told former North Carolina player Jeff Lebo that the team did something that Lebo did a hundred times but “there was nobody putting on video then.”

Lebo played at UNC from 1985-89. According to the CDC, there wasn’t a pandemic in that time period.

The players and team managers involved issued an apology earlier in the week.

Williams comments are the first he’s made since the postponement on Monday that was announced just two hours before tipoff.

Hundreds gathered on Franklin Street to celebrate the win which has sparked an investigation by the UNC-CH administration.

UNC-CH said more than 300 students have been identified as taking part in the celebration.

North Carolina is scheduled to play at No. 9 Virginia at 6 p.m. on Saturday.