LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — Two more UNC-Chapel Hill players were selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

The fifth round got started with Washington grabbing UNC-Chapel Hil quarterback Sam Howell.

UNC running back Ty Chandler was chosen by Minnesota Vikings as the 26th pick in the fifth round.

UNC guard Marcus McKethan went as No. 30 in the same round to the New York Giants.

Chandler transferred to UNC from Tennessee.