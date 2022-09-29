CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It used to be called “Late Night with Roy” and now it will take place even later.

North Carolina athletics officials say the Tar Heels’ season tipoff event now called “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” has been pushed back to Oct. 7 because of the threat of poor weather from Tropical Storm Ian.

It had been scheduled for Friday night.

The event was renamed after Hubert Davis replaced Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams before last season.

UNC says it is planning for its athletic events — including its home football game Saturday against Virginia Tech — to take place as scheduled, though officials continue to monitor the storm system and its potential impact.