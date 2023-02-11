CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A very trying 10-day stretch for North Carolina came to an end on Saturday when the Tar Heels blasted ACC-leading Clemson 91-71 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

“The reality is, our backs are against the wall so our only choice is to fight out,” said Armando Bacot.

The win puts an end to the Heels three-game losing skid but more than that, the victory will relieve some pressure after a week of unflattering social media comments led to a players-only meeting after practice on Thursday.

“I called the team meeting for everyone to be authentic,” said Tar Heels guard RJ Davis. “I felt like it (the meeting) was really good because we went around the room and said whatever was on their minds, how they were feeling.”

Davis explained what happened in the meeting.

“We just kind of opened up and let our walls down and I felt like after we were able to do that, I think it was able to bring us together,” Davis added.

Rumors were running rampant that Davis and teammate Caleb Love were having problems. Love put that talk to rest following the win over Clemson.

“When you’re losing they (the critics) try to throw anything against you to try to break us apart,” said Love. “You know me and RJ have been good, we talked about what we had to talk about. I’m not going to really speak on it but me and RJ have been good, that’s my brother and I love him.”

The Tar Heels sure didn’t look like a team in turmoil.

Love had his best shooting game of the season hitting 7 of 12 shots including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc for a game-high 23 points. Bacot had his 16th double-double of the year, 19 points and 11 rebounds while Davis hit four of the Tar Heels season-high 15 three pointers, scoring 17 points.

It’s not ironic North Carolina’s three best players came up big following a week of negative talk.

“We probably had to hit rock bottom for us to feel what we were feeling and address certain probems that needed to be addressed,” said Love. “I feel like it worked out for the best and we just got to build off of this win.”

The Tar Heels host Miami on Monday. Tip-off is set for 7 pm.