LAS VEGAS (AP/WNCN) — Running backs and kickers were a focus in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Two punters and a placekicker went as the final day of selections began before any more quarterbacks were taken as most of the 32 NFL teams decided to pass on passers in what has been deemed a weak crop.

The fifth round got started with Washington grabbing UNC-Chapel Hil quarterback Sam Howell, who was projected as a much higher selection just a year ago, but didn’t have an outstanding final season for the Tar Heels.

Howell decided to skip his senior year at UNC for the draft.

The junior will leave college as UNC’s most prolific quarterback, with career records in yards passing (10,283) and total offense (11,292).

The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder from Indiana Trail, North Carolina, was a blue-chip recruit out of high school who changed his mind late and signed with the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown instead of Florida State.