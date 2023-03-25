CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 1993 NCAA basketball champion for UNC-Chapel Hill and radio analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network announced his cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, Eric Montross, 51, and his family released a statement revealing his cancer diagnosis:

“Eric was recently diagnosed with cancer and is beginning treatments under the care of the amazing oncologists, nurses and staff at the world-class UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Our family is of course deeply concerned, but we have spent nearly three decades in the fight against children’s cancer and know well the incredible advancements that are being made in oncology treatments, as well as the power of love, prayer, support and positivity.

We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public. Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on — the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together.”

Eric, Laura, Andrew and Sarah Montross