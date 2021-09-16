UNC releases 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina released its full schedule for the 2021-22 men’s basketball team – the first season with Hubert Davis as head coach.

Tar Heels fans can go ahead and circle Feb. 5 and March 5 on their calendars.

North Carolina hosts arch-rival Duke on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center. The game will mark Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Chapel Hill.

The Heels will then play at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. on March 5.

After two home games to open the regular season, the Tar Heels will play in Charleston against the College of Charleston on Nov. 16.

The last time the Heels played CoC in Charleston?

Jan. 4, 2010 – and that game ended with an 82-79 overtime win for the Cougars over No. 9 UNC.

As previously announced, North Carolina will face Michigan as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill on Dec. 1.

Four days later, the Heels open ACC play in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

The ACC home opener for UNC is against Virginia Tech on Dec. 29.

UNC plays only home games against Florida State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia and only on the road against Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest.

The 2022 ACC Tournament is March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.