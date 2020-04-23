UNC reserve freshman point guard Francis plans to transfer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis plans to transfer. Francis averaged 3.3 points last year and played in just 16 games.

He didn’t play in his junior and senior year of high school due to knee surgeries, then missed the first eight games of his freshman year.

Francis didn’t play more than 10 minutes in any game after Jan. 22.

Francis joins reserve big man Brandon Huffman in transferring from UNC since the end of a 14-19 season. That was the first losing record of head coach Roy Williams’ career.

