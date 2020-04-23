UNC reserve freshman point guard Francis plans to transfer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis plans to transfer. Francis averaged 3.3 points last year and played in just 16 games.
He didn’t play in his junior and senior year of high school due to knee surgeries, then missed the first eight games of his freshman year.
Francis didn’t play more than 10 minutes in any game after Jan. 22.
Francis joins reserve big man Brandon Huffman in transferring from UNC since the end of a 14-19 season. That was the first losing record of head coach Roy Williams’ career.
- Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says
- Log truck overturns in Raleigh crash, blocks road for hours
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC senator calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now