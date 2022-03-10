BROOKLYN (WNCN) – Brady Manek alone outscored Virginia in the first half as the Tar Heels held the Cavaliers to only 13 points in the first 20 minutes before cruising to a 63-43 win in Thursday’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal.

The Cavaliers shot just 18.5 percent in the first 20 minutes and attempted only 3 pointers. The Tar Heels weren’t much better from long range in the first half, shooting 3-of-14.

Strong work inside helped fuel the early dominance and see out the win for UNC. The Tar Heels outrebounded Virginia 46-32 and scored 30 points in the paint.

Manek scored a game-high 21 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 17 points.

UNC advances to play Virginia Tech Friday at 9:30 p.m.