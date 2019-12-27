UNC runs over Temple in Military Bowl, 55-13

Temple safety Amir Tyler, center, makes a hit on North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) as Temples’ Shaun Bradley (5) looks on during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WNCN) – North Carolina capped off Mack Brown’s first season back in Chapel Hill with a dominating bowl victory over Temple, 55-13.

A sluggish first half was followed by the Tar Heels steamrolling the Owls in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland.

UNC nearly doubled the Owls’ total yardage – 534 to 272.

The Heels amassed 238 yards on the ground with Javonte Williams grinding out 85 of those and Michael Carter carrying the ball 18 times for 84 yards.

Quarterback Sam Howell completed 25 of 34 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

North Carolina’s defense held Temple to just 76 rushing and 194 passing yards and just 15 first downs.

UNC moved the chains 34 times.

The Owls used two quarterbacks, Anthony Russo and Todd Centeio, but the Temple offense could never get going.

North Carolina finishes the season 7-6 (4-4).

North Carolina decimated rival N.C. State 41-10 in their regular-season finale to become bowl eligible.

