CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina is spending more than $50 million on new sports facilities, including a practice gym for the women’s basketball team and a sports medicine center for the football program.

Other projects announced Tuesday by athletic director Bubba Cunningham include a new practice facility and improvements to the home course for the men’s and women’s golf teams and a new stadium and practice courts for the men’s and women’s tennis teams.

The projects have been approved by the school’s board of trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors. The school is raising money for them through the Rams Club.

“Our coaches build programs with a commitment to providing the best experience possible for our student-athletes, and having modern, elite facilities is an important part of that process,” Cunningham said.

Building the women’s basketball practice gym and improving the locker room will cost about $6 million with construction expected to begin this spring and finish during the fall semester.

The sports medicine facility at the Kenan Football Center will cost $15 million with construction expected to begin later this month and ending in March 2023.

The school also is spending $17 million on the new tennis stadium and practice courts, and $13 million on the golf practice facility and the improvements to Finley Golf Course. Both are expected to be completed in 2023.