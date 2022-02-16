UNC stumbles at home in 76-67 loss to Pitt

Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale and North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) fall to the floor chasing the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC came close but was unable to recover from Pitt’s 21-2 run in the first half in a 76-67 loss at home Wednesday night.

Leaky Black’s 3-pointer gave the hosting Tar Heels a 12-8 lead with 13:16 left in the first half. The Panthers responded with a barrage of 3s, punctuated by a pair from Mouhamadou Gueye, to fuel a 21-2 run over about 7 minutes.

The result was a 29-14 lead for the visitors on their way to a 40-23 halftime advantage.

UNC was able to cut the deficit to single digits late in the second half, but it was more cosmetic than anything.

Pitt hit 10-of-17 shots from long range and shot north of 50 percent from the floor. Caleb Love led all players with 19 points in the loss. All of Pitt’s starters scored in double figures.

The Tar Heels had won six of their last seven going into Wednesday. They’ll look to get back on track at Virginia Tech on Saturday.