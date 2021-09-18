UNC Tar Heels brace for the ‘South’s Oldest Rivalry’ in game against Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The stage is set at Kenan Stadium for the “South’s Oldest Rivalry” between No. 21 ranked North Carolina and Virginia.

The Tar Heels are 1-1 and already suffered a conference loss at the hands of Virginia Tech in their season opener.

Virginia is 2-0 and coming off a 42-14 win over Big Ten foe Illinois.

Saturday night will be the 126th edition of the rivalry, one that Virginia has dominated as of late.

The Cavaliers have won the last four meetings, including the last two under Heels head coach Mack Brown. Those two Carolina losses were by a combined 10 points.

For two teams that have so much history, not everyone – fans or players – were aware it was known as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

“Honestly I found out about it when I got here my freshman year and we played them — that’s probably the first time I heard it honestly. But it is super cool to be part of something like that. Two great universities, two good football teams, so I think it will be a fun one on Saturday,” said UNC quarterback Sam Howell.

Brown commented about the match up.

“The game for the last two years has been good, it’s come down to the last drive. That’s the type of rivalry that this is. Looking at it, the ‘South’s Oldest Rivalry,’ we’ve played Virginia 15 more times than anyone else in the ACC. Both went into the ACC in 1953,” said Brown.

Kickoff between the Tar Heels and Cavaliers is set for 7:30 p.m.