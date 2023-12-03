CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — After a promising 6-0 start, the North Carolina Tar Heels stumbled to the end of football season, culminating in a loss to rival NC State in Raleigh.

But UNC (8-4) will try to end their season where it started — at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte — with a win.

The Tar Heels will play the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27. It will be their second trip to the bowl in three seasons.

The Mountaineers ended their regular season on a two-game winning streak. Of their four losses, two came against ranked teams (then-No. 7 Penn State to start the season, and then-No. 17 Oklahoma on Nov. 11).

Drake Maye, who is projected as a top pick in next year’s NFL draft, could decide to forgo the bowl game in order to prepare for the draft. If he doesn’t play, UNC backup quarterback Conner Harrell could get his first college start.

The Tar Heels ended last season with a narrow loss to the Oregon Ducks in a thrilling Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The year prior, they lost to South Carolina in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.