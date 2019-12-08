UNC to play in Military Bowl against Temple on Dec. 27

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football team has been selected to play in a bowl game later this month.

The Tar Heels will compete against Temple in the Military Bowl, UNC football officials announced Sunday afternoon.

The game is set for Dec. 27 at noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

UNC defeated N.C. State last weekend to become bowl eligible during coach Mack Brown’s first season after returning to Chapel Hill.

