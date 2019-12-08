CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football team has been selected to play in a bowl game later this month.
The Tar Heels will compete against Temple in the Military Bowl, UNC football officials announced Sunday afternoon.
The game is set for Dec. 27 at noon at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
UNC defeated N.C. State last weekend to become bowl eligible during coach Mack Brown’s first season after returning to Chapel Hill.
- Panthers fall to Atlanta 40-20
- UNC to play in Military Bowl against Temple on Dec. 27
- Teen charged after Raleigh Dollar Tree robbed at knifepoint
- Cash register to blame for early morning fire at Durham Home Goods store
- Police identify officer ‘ambushed and executed’ in Arkansas, suspect ID released
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now