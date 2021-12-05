UNC to take on South Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — North Carolina and South Carolina — both with 6 wins and 6 losses — are set to meet in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte later this month.

UNC-Chapel Hill opened the season ranked No. 10, but their biggest win was a 58-55 comeback victory over No. 20 Wake Forest. This game will be the third straight bowl appearance under current head coach Mack Brown.

South Carolina has wins over Florida and Auburn in coach Shane Beamer’s first season.

The Tar Heels are led by quarterback Sam Howell, a junior who’s a highly rated NFL prospect.

UNC has a 15-20 record in bowl appearances, including a 1-3 record for bowls played in Charlotte.

The game is set for Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m.