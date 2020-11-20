UNC track & field coach breaks world record for fastest mile while dribbling a basketball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead by example — that’s what University of North Carolina Track and Field and Cross Country assistant coach Dylan Sorensen did when he set out to break the world record for running a mile while dribbling a basketball.

“He tells us how to behave and hold ourselves each day in practice so it’s cool watching him practice what he preaches and show us how to race with confidence and excitement and with a purpose too,” said Morgan Ilse, a member of the UNC Track and Field team.

Sorensen set the record earlier this year, but after it was broken he set out to break it again. With a time of 4:33:73, he did. By two-hundredths of a second.

“It’s awesome, I think it was pretty funny because we are barking at them every day telling them how they need to conduct themselves. Because they impact one another and I got to practice what I preach today and I hope I made them proud,” he said.

The goal is to raise money for the FORevHer Tar Heels Initiative, the increases opportunities for UNC’s female student-athletes.

“This record is just the icing on the cake, but it’s for every little girl out there who’s going to be a college athlete someday and for all these people out here that let us coach them every single day along the way,” he added.

Sorensen’s Track and Field team was there to cheer him on.

“It’s really special. Just the idea that he values each and every one of us even outside of the sports of Track and Field and Cross Country is really amazing and just to know that he’s championing us outside of practice and races is great,” said another member of his team, Erin Edmundson.

If you would like to learn more about UNC and the Rams Club’s FORevHer Initiative or to donate, click here.