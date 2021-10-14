UNC updates COVID-19 safety guidelines ahead of winter seasons

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill takes on The University of Miami during an ACC clash last season (ACC Athletics)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – If you want to catch a game inside the Dean Dome, or are planning to support your favorite Tar Heels team this year there are a few new rules fans need to follow.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill put out a new set of COVID-19 safety guidelines for fans going to see men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling.

Everyone attending the events must comply with local protocols as well as the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards. The updates include:

•Masks must be worn over your nose and mouth for all indoor events, except when actively eating and drinking.

•Full capacity in our stadiums is allowed, although the first two rows of seats behind the benches at Carmichael Arena will be blocked for women’s basketball games as a safety buffer because of the tight space between the benches and fans.

•Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not currently required to attend events.

•Following the COVID-19 Community Standards, UNC students and staff must attest they are vaccinated or be tested regularly.

•Masks are not required outdoors, but they must be worn in indoor spaces. These include restrooms, elevators and transportation services.

At the Smith Center and Carmichael Arena, complimentary masks will be available at each entry, as well as the fan services booth. For other athletic venues, Game Day staff members will have masks available upon request.

Additionally, hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the venues. This will help high traffic and high contact areas be cleaned frequently during the events.

Just like last season, if one wants to buy snacks or pick up some souvenirs, fans need to remember that all transactions will be cashless.

Venue staff said this naturally cuts down on the contact between guests and employees, and improves the flow and speed of transactions to help reduce wait times. So, be prepared to pay by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or Apple Pay.

Furthermore, digital tickets and parking will work a lot like food and souvenirs. They can also be accessed via the GoHeels Mobile App.

Finally, for those bringing a bag, the Smith Center’s clear bag policy will be in place again this season. If one has a bag that is larger than what’s allowed, or doesn’t meet safety requirements, staff will make the fan take it back to their cars before they let them in.