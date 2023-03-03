CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina Department of Athletics is warning fans about potential counterfeit tickets and parking passes ahead of Saturday’s basketball game between Carolina and Duke.

“Because of the enormous interest in the game on Saturday, March 4 between Carolina and Duke, the Department of Athletics encourages fans purchasing tickets and parking to ONLY purchase through UNC authorized sources,” said the department.

The university said the North Carolina Athletics Ticket Office and StubHub are the only authorized sources for tickets to Carolina Athletics events.

The department said fans who purchase tickets and parking from unauthorized sources assume the risk, and tickets purchased could be counterfeit or the barcodes may be invalidated.

Any fan that attempts to enter Dean E. Smith Center with false or invalid barcodes will not be allowed to enter. Anyone that sees suspicious activity on campus, including the sale of questionable tickets for athletic events, should contact UNC police.

The department said tickets to Saturday’s game are sold out.

The department reminds fans that the best place to buy tickets and parking for athletic events is through the UNC ticket office or through the StubHub link.