UNC warns of counterfeit tickets ahead of Coach K’s final game in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina is warning fans of potential counterfeit tickets ahead of Saturday’s game against Duke in Chapel Hill.

No. 9 Duke (18-3, 8-2) and the Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3) tipoff at 6 p.m. in what will be Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at the Dean Smith Center.

On Thursday, UNC’s Department of Athletics said it is encouraging fans to purchase tickets through UNC authorized sources only: The North Carolina Athletics Ticket Office and StubHub.

Buying tickets through places such as Vivid Seats, Craigslist, and eBay put the purchaser at risk.

UNC said tickets from those sources could be counterfeit or invalidated barcodes.

“Any fan attempting to enter Dean E. Smith Center with counterfeit or invalid barcodes will be denied entry,” UNC said in a release. “Anyone seeing suspicious activity on campus, including the sale of questionable tickets for athletic events, should contact UNC Police.”

Saturday’s game is sold out.