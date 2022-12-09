CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill quarterback Drake Maye will be without his top target, wide receiver Josh Downs, for their final game of the season.

The All-ACC wideout has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, also deciding to opt out of the 2022 Holiday Bowl. The decision has also elected Downs to forgo his final two years of eligibility in order to start his pre-draft training.

“Man…it’s been a journey,” Downs said in a statement released on his social media accounts. “God put the idea of playing college football in my head ever since I was 5 years old, and these last 3 years have been nothing short of prosperous.”

Downs is coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards for UNC. In just three seasons in Chapel Hill, he rose to No. 4 on the all-time receiving list with 2,483 yards and No. 2 overall in touchdowns with 22.

His 11 touchdowns in the 2022 season rank second nationally among all Power 5 receivers, while his 97.6 yards per game rank third.