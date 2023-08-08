CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina wide receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker, an incoming transfer from Kent State, was denied his waiver by the NCAA to play immediately for the Tar Heels this season, head coach Mack Brown announced Tuesday.

Brown said UNC is still trying to appeal the decision.

Recently named on the preseason All-ACC team as well as the Biletnikoff Award watch list, Walker is technically a two-time transfer, despite only playing for Kent State. He began his career at North Carolina Central, but never suited up for the Eagles after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then transferred to Kent State, where he played two seasons for the Golden Flashes.

In 2022, Walker caught 58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning a first-team All-MAC selection.

Brown said Walker transferred to UNC to be closer to his grandmother, who is dealing with health issues.

