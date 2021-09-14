UNC will attempt to slow down Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong in ‘The South’s Oldest Rivalry’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina rolled past Georgia State Saturday 59-17, but that win is already old news as the Tar Heels turn their attention to Virginia.

It’s called “The South’s Oldest Rivalry,” and the past two seasons the ‘Hoos beat the Heels by just 10 points combined.

“The game for the last two years has been good, it’s come down to the last drive. That’s the type of rivalry that this is. The South’s Oldest Rivalry. We’ve played Virginia 15 more times than anyone else in the ACC. We both went into the ACC in 1953,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown.

As impressive as Sam Howell’s stats were Saturday, so were Brennan Armstrong’s.

The Virginia quarterback threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns in their 42-14 win over Illinois.

“Brennan Armstrong played against us last year and did a great job. He’s just a winner. He’s tough, he’s smart. He can throw the ball well in the pocket but he can scramble and make plays down the field as well,” Brown added.

Armstrong has been rolling so far this season, leading the league in passing yards with 744 through two games. He has the fifth-most passing yards in the nation.

“I think he’s a really competitive kid. I think he does everything really well. The thing I see from him now versus when we played them a year ago is that I feel like he’s got a real complete grasp of where the ball should go in the throw game,” said co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

If Saturday’s match-up is anything like the last two, it’s bound to be a competitive one. With the top two passing quarterbacks in the ACC so far this season, expect some offensive fireworks at Kenan Stadium.