TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — R.J. Davis scored 19 points, Leaky Black had 18 points and nine rebounds and UNC-Chapel Hill eased by Florida State 77-66 on Monday night for its third straight victory.

The Tar Heels pulled away in the first half with 11 3-pointers in building a 43-25 lead. Davis and Caleb Love each made three 3-pointers in the first half. UNC cooled off in the second half and finished 14 of 29 from 3-point distance.

UNC led by double figures for the first 15 minutes of the second half before Florida State went on a 9-0 run to get within 64-60 with 2:45 left. The Tar Heels made their final three field goals and went 7 of 8 from the stripe in the final 26 seconds to secure it.

Love scored 15 points and Pete Nance had 15 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina (19-11, 11-8 ACC). Armando Bacot, averaging a team-high 17 points, missed his first four shots and didn’t score until making 1 of 2 free throws with 26.1 seconds remaining in the game.

North Carolina closes its regular season on Saturday at home against Duke in a game featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Caleb Mills scored 19 points and Matthew Cleveland had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (9-21, 7-12), which plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday.