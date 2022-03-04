GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Eva Hodgson’s 3-pointer with a second left forced overtime, but North Carolina couldn’t withstand Virginia Tech in the extra period. The Tar Heels were eliminated from the ACC Tournament in the quarterfinal after an 87-80 loss.

Alyssa Ustby hit a 3 to give UNC a 74-73 lead in overtime. From there, though, the Hokies took off on a 10-0 run, giving them an 83-74 lead with 1:14 left.

Deja Kelly and Ustby scored 18 each with three other Tar Heels scoring in double figures, too. Anya Poole had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in the loss.

Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore had 22 apiece to lead the way for Virginia Tech, which moves on to face the winner of top-seed N.C. State and Florida State.