UNC women’s basketball game against Jacksonville State called off due to COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill’s women’s basketball team won’t be tipping off for their game Wednesday night due to COVID-19 protocols involving their opponent, officials announced.
Tonight’s 6 p.m. game against Jacksonville State University will no longer be played because of COVID-19 issues within the JSU program.
The game will not be rescheduled and will instead be ruled a “no contest.”
The No. 25 Tar Heels (9-0) will start their Atlantic Coast Conference play this Sunday when they head to Massachusetts to face off against the Boston College Eagles.