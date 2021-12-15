UNC women’s basketball game against Jacksonville State called off due to COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, NC – FEBRUARY 08: A sold-out stadium watches the tip-off between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke University Blue Devils during their game February 8, 2007 at Carmichael Auditorium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill’s women’s basketball team won’t be tipping off for their game Wednesday night due to COVID-19 protocols involving their opponent, officials announced.

Tonight’s 6 p.m. game against Jacksonville State University will no longer be played because of COVID-19 issues within the JSU program.

The game will not be rescheduled and will instead be ruled a “no contest.”

The No. 25 Tar Heels (9-0) will start their Atlantic Coast Conference play this Sunday when they head to Massachusetts to face off against the Boston College Eagles.