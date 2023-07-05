CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The college basketball season is still months away, but don’t tell that to University of North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart, as she’s busy welcoming in the team’s newcomers to Chapel Hill.

With an incoming recruiting class headlined by five freshmen and three transfers, Banghart is getting them acclimated to life as members of the Tar Heels program, and the expectations that come with it.

Banghart, who’s entering her fifth season at the helm, says her returning players don’t feel like they met those expectations last year after falling to Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels will find out what they are made of early on with a neutral site game on Dec. 10 against UConn, as well as a highly anticipated showdown at home with South Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Banghart says the matchup with the Gamecocks, who advanced to the Final Four last year and finished with a 36-1 record, is slated to be a great test to show how far her squad has come along over the first couple weeks of the season.

“It shows the respect that we have as a program because that’s a matchup that clearly ESPN wants and TV wants, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to host it,” Banghart said in a Wednesday news conference. “With the ACC being a real challenger every year as well, we feel like we’ve got some great challenges for our group.”

UNC will square off with the Gamecocks in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.