MILWAUKEE, WI (WNCN) — In a nod to greatness, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is commemorating the UNC Women’s Field Hockey Team’s latest achievement.

On Friday, an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead was released to commemorate the North Carolina Tar Heels’ 2023 Women’s Field Hockey Division I National Championship.

North Carolina defeated Northwestern University in a thrilling shootout on November 19 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida to capture the title.

For $40 plus shipping, UNC fans could be the proud owner of the limited edition bobblehead.

The UNC women’s field hockey-inspired bobblehead was unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday.

The 8-inch tall bobbleheads are individually numbered from 1- 2,023.

The bobblehead figurine showcases UNC mascot Ramses standing on a championship logo base while wearing a field hockey jersey and holding a field hockey stick.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plans to start shipments of the bobblehead in March 2024. To preorder and find more information, click here.