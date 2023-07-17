CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s soccer head coach Anson Dorrance, who’s entering his 45th season at the helm of the program, is locked in for a little bit longer.

The UNC soccer legend agreed to a five-year contract extension, the university announced Monday. His contract now runs through the 2028 season.

“Anson Dorrance is a legendary leader not only of our women’s soccer program, but also within our Department and University,” UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a released statement. “He is a teacher and mentor who has long been committed to excellence, innovation and to creating the next generation of leaders in and outside of sports. He is a champion, and we are pleased that we will continue to be able to cheer his teams to more championships in the years to come.”

Winning has been essentially synonymous with Dorrance over four decades in Chapel Hill. He’s led the Tar Heels to 22 national championships, 22 outright regular-season ACC titles and shared three other regular-season crowns while also capturing 22 ACC Tournament championships.

Despite all the success, he takes credit for very little of it.

“You recruit great athletes, good things are going to happen, so we’ve had a tradition of recruiting amazing young women,” Dorrance said. “I’ve lived all over the world and when I finally got to school here (as a student) in the spring of 1970, I couldn’t believe where I landed.”

Dorrance has won 921 games as head coach of the UNC women’s soccer team, which ranks as the most in the sport’s history.

He’s coached 19 different players who were eventually crowned as National Player of the Year, while the 72-year-old has also been named National Coach of the Year on seven separate occasions.