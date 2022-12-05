CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – It’ll be a comeback for the ages, but not for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

80 minutes in, and a two-goal lead — just to have it lost in overtime.

It’s the first time a team has come back down two goals to win the national championship, too.

UNC’s women’s head soccer coach Anson Dorrance addressed the media following the Tar Heels’ 3-2 overtime loss to UCLA in the national championship game. He touched on the disappointment of losing a two-goal lead and giving up the tying goal with just 16 seconds left.

Was this the best championship run of his 44-year career at UNC? Was Dorrance maybe surprised his team reached the final?