CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – University of North Carolina’s Avery Patterson scored both of the Tar Heels’ goals in their stunning 3-2 loss to UCLA in the national championship game on Monday.

Patterson addressed how painful it was to give up the tying goal with just 16 seconds left, how painful it was to watch the Bruins celebrate after the game? What could the Tar Heels have done different late in the game?

Patterson answers those questions and more.