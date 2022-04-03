NEW ORLEANS (AP/WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill’s Armando Bacot says his right ankle injury won’t stop him from playing hard against Kansas in the national championship game.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot says he’s “going to go all out” Monday night.

Bacot twisted his ankle in a crowd of players near the baseline during the second half of Saturday night’s 81-77 victory over Duke in the national semifinal.

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says Bacot was cleared to participate in a light practice Sunday after X-rays came back negative.

Bacot has averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

A win Monday night would be the seventh national title for UNC.

Davis would also have the distinction of winning a NCAA Tournament Championship in his first year as head coach of the Tar Heels.