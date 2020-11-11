UNC’s Brooks ranked No. 11 player in the country by CBS Sports

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels plays the post against P.J. Horne #14 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Coming on the same day he was voted ACC preseason player of the year, North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks has been rated the No. 11 player in the country by CBS Sports.

Brooks, who is the highest-rated ACC player on CBS Sport’s list, is the leading returning scorer and rebounder for the Tar Heels, averaging 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The Tar Heels had a season to forget last year – after starting the year ranked No. 9, they finished dead last in the conference after posting a 14–19 record (6–14 in ACC games).

But the Heels are again ranked in preseason polls. The Associated Press top 25 has UNC at No. 16.

And Brooks is a big reason behind that.

CBS Sports Kyle Boone said he anticipates Brooks to have a “huge senior season” that could see North Carolina “realistically go from worst to first in the ACC.”

Fellow Tar Heels Caleb Love and Armando Bacot also appear on the list.

Love comes in at No. 94 and Bacot at No. 96.

CBS Sports Matt Norlander said Love is critical for North Carolina’s chances at finishing in the top four in the ACC.

Roy Williams and the Tar Heels start their 2020-21 season against the College of Charleston on Nov. 25.