CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye would be its starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Florida A&M.

On Tuesday, CBS 17 talked to Maye, who went from one of the signal callers in the locker room to QB1.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Maye has only appeared in two games for the Tar Heels in his career and attempted only 10 passes.

Hear what he had to say about starting for the Tar Heels and what he needs to do in order to keep his position on the team.