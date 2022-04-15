CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – In a video posted on social media, UNC guard Leaky Black announced he will return for a fifth season.

The video was Black reading a letter to his freshman self. He detailed all the highlights — and some low points — of his four years as a Tar Heel, which he called “amazing.”

“You will learn how much your family means to you, and how important the people are who support you no matter what,” Black said in the video. “You will make friends and teammates who are more like family. You will meet coaches who will change your life. You will become part of the Carolina family.

“Being a Tar Heel will provide you with some of the best moments of your life.”

Black goes on to mention that his UNC journey won’t end there.

“And here’s the even better part — you’ll get to do it for a fifth year,” Black said. “Don’t ask how it’s possible — you wouldn’t believe me if I told you.”

Black is referring to an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-8 Concord native started all 38 of UNC’s games as the Tar Heels made it all the way to the NCAA Championship. He averaged almost 5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Black’s announcement comes two days after Armando Bacot’s decision to return for another season.