UNC’s Mack Brown reflects on long-standing Cabo trip deal with Phil Mickelson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 31: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-20 in the Belk College Kickoff game at Bank of America Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown and professional golfer Phil Mickelson have been friends for a long time.

Their friendship dates back to Brown’s time coaching the University of Texas and Lefty has even worn burnt orange to support the Longhorns while playing at Austin Country Club.

The two have an agreement that’s continued throughout the years.

“I do have history over our story about Augusta. If he wins the Master’s and we win the National Championship we go to Cabo,” said Brown.

One important note – at the time they made the agreement, they agreed to take 25 of their friends to Cabo with them.

Mickelson held up his end of the deal in 2004 – winning his first green jacket.

“I call it the six-inch vertical jump that he took on 18 when he made the put to win. And he did call me right after he got through with all the media and the signing and the fans and signing his card, and said, ‘OK I’ve done my part of the deal, now you’ve got to go win the National Championship for us to get to Cabo,’” Brown recalled on Wednesday.

Brown won the Rose Bowl with Texas capturing the National Championship a year later. Mickelson was there and didn’t forget about the deal.

“He was at the National Championship game and after we won he did come in the dressing room and said, ‘we’ve got a problem,’” Brown said.

The UNC coach said Lefty realized they now had “a lot more than 25 friends who want to go to Cabo now.”

“Because when we were first started, both of us were struggling and he said, ‘we’ll take our 25 best friends to Cabo,’” Brown said.

With the Masters starting Thursday, Brown is cheering for his pal.

“I love Phil Mickelson, he’s a dear friend and I’ve had a lot of joy in my life with him. And wish him luck! I told him it’s time for the old guys to step up.”