UNC’s next men’s basketball game versus Clemson postponed due to COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A chance for Clemson to win for the second time ever in Chapel Hill will have to go on at a later date as COVID-19 has forced the postponement of the game.
UNC was set to take on the Tigers on Jan. 9, but due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team, the Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed the contest.
On Jan. 11, 2020, Clemson defeated UNC in Chapel Hill for the first time ever, snapping a 59-game road losing streak against the Tar Heels.
Clemson’s streak began in 1926 and had reached 0-59 to give the Tar Heels an NCAA record for the longest home winning streak against once opponent.
In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will now be played on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m.
Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12:
Saturday, January 9
Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM
Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM
Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM
Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)
Tuesday, January 12
Duke @ Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM
Miami @ Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM
Syracuse @ North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM
- NC nurses ask Gov. Cooper to add more COVID-19 restrictions
- Mobile morgue opens in Los Angeles as COVID-19 crisis deepens in Calif.
- ‘I want him out’: GOP Sen. Murkowski calls for Trump resignation
- Man charged with murder in deadly 2017 Rocky Mount shooting
- The need for COVID-19 treatments as case numbers soar in N.C.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now