UNC’s next men’s basketball game versus Clemson postponed due to COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, NC – JANUARY 16: (L-R) Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels talks to head coach Brad Brownell of the Clemson Tigers before their game at Dean Smith Center on January 16, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A chance for Clemson to win for the second time ever in Chapel Hill will have to go on at a later date as COVID-19 has forced the postponement of the game.

UNC was set to take on the Tigers on Jan. 9, but due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team, the Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed the contest.

On Jan. 11, 2020, Clemson defeated UNC in Chapel Hill for the first time ever, snapping a 59-game road losing streak against the Tar Heels.

Clemson’s streak began in 1926 and had reached 0-59 to give the Tar Heels an NCAA record for the longest home winning streak against once opponent.

In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will now be played on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke @ Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami @ Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse @ North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM