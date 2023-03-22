CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Tar Hell basketball player Donovan “Puff” Johnson said Wednesday on Instagram that he will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-8 junior guard was one of the first off the bench for the Tar Heels this past season, although, he had struggled with injuries his entire career at UNC.

Johnson is the fourth member of the team to enter the portal this year following Dontrez Styles, Tyler Nickel, and Justin McKoy.

Johnson posted the following on Instagram:

I am grateful to be a Tar Heel. My time in Chapel Hill has taught me lessons that extend far beyond the basketball court. I have given 100% to the University on and off of the court. A heartfelt thanks to Coach Williams for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to play at Carolina. I also want to thank Coach Davis and the entire UNC staff for giving me the opportunity to play under their leadership for the last two years. To my teammates, thank you for always being by my side and for being my brothers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.