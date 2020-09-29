UNC’s receiving corps primed for big season

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Garrett Williams #14 of the Syracuse Orange tackles Beau Corrales #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Kenan Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 31-6. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s no secret North Carolina football has talent across the board. Offense, defense, heck I bet even their concession stand personnel is top-notch. But the receiving corps has been especially fun to watch.

“I could write a book on this one. The guys around me, having all the depth that we have in our receiver room, all the talent we have. It pushes everybody, every single day,” said wide receiver Beau Corrales in a Zoom interview Tuesday.

Corrales was one of the top three contributors at the position last year. He had 575 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome had more than 1,000 receiving yards apiece and had 22 touchdowns combined a year ago.

All three athletes return for the 2020 season. As well as other receivers who can make big plays when called upon.

When you have so much talent in one room, practices are entertaining.

“You come out there with a competitive mindset and hungry and ready to eat. With every single receiver coming out with that mindset it makes practice really competitive. It’s been great. It pushes everybody. It brings out the best of everybody and it’s been fun,” Corrales added.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell threw for 303 yards in the Tar Heels opener against Syracuse.

The Heels hope to get their aerial attack activated again Saturday when they take on Boston College. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. in Chestnut Hill.