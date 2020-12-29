UNC’s women’s basketball game at Louisville postponed

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s women’s basketball game scheduled for Friday was postponed because of travel logistics, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

The Tar Heels were set to travel to No. 2 Louisville. The game had already been postponed once before.

A new date has not been announced.

